Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.30. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMG stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $212.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.