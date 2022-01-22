Brokerages Anticipate Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Post $0.62 EPS

Brokerages predict that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.81. 10,734,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,683. Enbridge has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

