Brokerages Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. James River Group reported earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in James River Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth $268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of James River Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $26.97. 246,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. James River Group has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.48%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

