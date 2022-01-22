Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $2.00. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,447,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

