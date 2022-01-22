Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.52). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($1.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRGB opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.