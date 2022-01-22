Brokerages Anticipate Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Equities analysts expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DTC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 1,405,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solo Brands (DTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.