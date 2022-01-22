Brokerages Anticipate Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DTC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 1,405,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

