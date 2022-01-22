Brokerages Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $749.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post $749.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $741.47 million and the highest is $765.88 million. Teleflex reported sales of $711.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.
In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TFX opened at $323.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.36. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.
About Teleflex
Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.
