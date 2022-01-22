Brokerages Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $749.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post $749.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $741.47 million and the highest is $765.88 million. Teleflex reported sales of $711.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.45.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX opened at $323.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.36. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

