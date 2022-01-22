Brokerages Expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CB Financial Services.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. 3,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.