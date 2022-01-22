Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.62. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 80,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,431. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $330.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.