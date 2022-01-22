Brokerages Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce sales of $44.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.91 billion and the lowest is $43.47 billion. Cigna posted sales of $41.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $172.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.86 billion to $173.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $181.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.78 billion to $184.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

CI opened at $236.25 on Friday. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

