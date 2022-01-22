Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Eaton reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.54. 2,242,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,215. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

