Brokerages Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to Post $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $88,966.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forrester Research by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Forrester Research by 742.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

