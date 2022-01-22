Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report earnings per share of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.63. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 772.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

GNK stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 778,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,640. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $600.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 55,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 593,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

