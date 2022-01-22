Brokerages Expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.73. General Motors reported earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

NYSE GM traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $53.28. 25,673,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,164,107. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after buying an additional 704,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after buying an additional 258,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

