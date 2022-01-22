Brokerages Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover INmune Bio.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $47,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $72,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,318 shares of company stock worth $326,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 42,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.