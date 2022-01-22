Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Post $3.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.75 and the highest is $3.94. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $3.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $16.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $17.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $313.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.33 and its 200-day moving average is $305.41. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

