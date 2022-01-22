Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 258.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

NYSE:RHP opened at $84.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,020,000 after buying an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

