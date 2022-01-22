Brokerages Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $3.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $11.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.10.

SWKS opened at $139.90 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $139.61 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.25 and its 200 day moving average is $169.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

