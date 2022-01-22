Brokerages Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report sales of $430.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.40 million and the highest is $432.56 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $283.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $454.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.66 and a 200-day moving average of $497.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

