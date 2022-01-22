Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 2.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $29,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.