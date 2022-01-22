Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Brunswick worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $306,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $3,071,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $190,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

NYSE:BC opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

