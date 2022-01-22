Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,235 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Burford Capital worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Burford Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,724,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after buying an additional 64,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Burford Capital by 63.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after buying an additional 492,617 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Burford Capital by 31.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,038,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 247,489 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Burford Capital by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 842,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 46,373 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Burford Capital by 23.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

