Bytecoin Trading Down 21.3% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $34.31 million and approximately $47,422.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00432977 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

