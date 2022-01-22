Bytom (BTM) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $45.03 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.80 or 0.00306542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,729,754,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,949,081 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.