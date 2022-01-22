CACI International Inc Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.96 Per Share (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CACI International in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.35 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $271.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CACI International has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.48 and its 200-day moving average is $267.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CACI International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

