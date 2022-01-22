CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.09. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 482,002 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAIXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

