California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Novavax worth $34,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $2,782,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $5,074,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.86.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $815,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,725 shares of company stock valued at $15,780,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.81. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.55 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

