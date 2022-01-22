California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,469 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Boston Properties worth $38,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 324,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after buying an additional 312,160 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,099,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 255.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 375,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after buying an additional 270,185 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.