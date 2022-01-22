California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 545,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $889,125,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $286,785,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $66,011,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $62,549,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBWI opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.88. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

