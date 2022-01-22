California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,269 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of MGM Resorts International worth $38,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Shares of MGM opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

