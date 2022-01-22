California Public Employees Retirement System Has $38.47 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Diamondback Energy worth $38,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after buying an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after buying an additional 565,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $186,366,000 after buying an additional 401,246 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.60.

FANG opened at $117.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $131.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

