California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Baker Hughes worth $40,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

