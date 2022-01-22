California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $34,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,693,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,020,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IPG opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

