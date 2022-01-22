California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Masco worth $31,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Masco by 643.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,450 shares of company stock worth $10,412,280 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

