California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Hologic worth $41,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 154.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

HOLX opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

