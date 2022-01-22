California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,607 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Textron worth $36,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1,322.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 130,744 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121,232 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth about $646,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

