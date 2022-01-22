California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,363 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Avery Dennison worth $38,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $200.76 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.25 and its 200 day moving average is $213.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

