California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,014 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Principal Financial Group worth $39,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 482.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $77.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

