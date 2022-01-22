California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,658 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Williams-Sonoma worth $30,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of WSM opened at $142.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.44. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

