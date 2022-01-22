California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 699 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Abiomed worth $32,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after acquiring an additional 115,689 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD stock opened at $304.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.74. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.