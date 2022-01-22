California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Bill.com worth $40,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $2,155,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total value of $2,945,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $156.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.65. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.39.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.