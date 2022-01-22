California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,198 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of AES worth $35,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AES by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

