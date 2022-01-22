California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 937,237 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $30,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $77.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $88.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

