Callisto Network Hits Market Cap of $11.70 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $11.70 million and $54,025.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,395.58 or 0.06847632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068687 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

