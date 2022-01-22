Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $916,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after buying an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,501. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.96. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

