Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,201 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Canada Goose worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $4,707,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 31.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. Barclays raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

