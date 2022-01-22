Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 4.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Canadian National Railway worth $43,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.74.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.