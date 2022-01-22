Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,122 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $16,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after buying an additional 559,574 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $617,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,315 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,602,000 after acquiring an additional 196,247 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

