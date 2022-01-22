Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.56

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and traded as high as $23.59. Canfor shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 9,699 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Canfor alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.