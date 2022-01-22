Carriage Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Carriage Services has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of CSV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $867.24 million, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

